iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,361. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $75.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

