iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 9,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,619. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83.

