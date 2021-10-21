iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.22

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.22 and last traded at $114.22, with a volume of 1501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

