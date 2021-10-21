iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

