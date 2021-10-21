iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693,926 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

