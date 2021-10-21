iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388,400 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.06 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

