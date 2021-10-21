iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 6.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MBS ETF worth $136,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

