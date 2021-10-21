iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

