iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.