iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,752 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $61,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.34 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30.

