iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,575,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 28,860,855 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $31.62.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

