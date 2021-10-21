iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $177,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

