iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

EWG opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

