iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 123,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,594,198 shares.The stock last traded at $80.19 and had previously closed at $80.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 57,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after acquiring an additional 663,803 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

