iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) is C Partners Holding GmbH’s 9th Largest Position

C Partners Holding GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 579.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 959,153 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF makes up about 5.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 9.22% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $23,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Shares of TUR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.