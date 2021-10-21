iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.79

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $255.79 and last traded at $255.67, with a volume of 22649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

