iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 50,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $289.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

