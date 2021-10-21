iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $125,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.39 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.