iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.66

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $269.66 and last traded at $269.62, with a volume of 64623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 52,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

