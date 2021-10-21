iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $124,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 747,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

