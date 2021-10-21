iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.41

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.41 and last traded at $107.41, with a volume of 5555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

