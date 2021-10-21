iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.