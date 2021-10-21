iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,823 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,788 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

