iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.92

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.92 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

