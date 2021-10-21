iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

