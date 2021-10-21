iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 402,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,307,937 shares.The stock last traded at $128.64 and had previously closed at $128.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.