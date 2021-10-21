iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.46% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.27 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

