iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $201.60

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.60 and last traded at $200.80, with a volume of 39300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average of $186.49.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 582,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,918,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.