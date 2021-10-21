iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.85

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.85 and last traded at $88.84, with a volume of 385541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,415,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

