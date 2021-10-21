Ispolink Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $1.82 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00099977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00190416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,998,794,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

