Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITGGF opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Italgas has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $6.33.
Italgas Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.