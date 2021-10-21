Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITGGF opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Italgas has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

