Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 265,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 192,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.
About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)
Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
