Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 265,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 192,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $148,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $508,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

