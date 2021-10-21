Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as high as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 2065711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.2788911 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

