IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.26). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,851. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.31. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

