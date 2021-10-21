IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 6.6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.89. 10,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,297,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

