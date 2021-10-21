IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 6.6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.89. 10,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,297,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
