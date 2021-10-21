J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $196.06. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

