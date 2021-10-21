J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $202.00 price target on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $196.14 and last traded at $195.12, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.03.

According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances across all its segments. While the Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) unit is being aided by fleet productivity improvement and rise in average revenue producing trucks, the Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) unit is gaining from favorable customer freight mix, as well as higher contractual and spot rates. Additionally, increase in load count and revenue per load is supporting growth of the Truck segment. J.B. Hunt’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. The company repurchased shares worth $135 million in the first nine months of 2021. However, rising operating expenses, mainly due to high purchased transportation costs, and persistent driver shortages, are challenges for the company, partly due to which shares of J.B. Hunt have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

