J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of J & J Snack Foods worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $129.88 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

