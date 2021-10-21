Jabil Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 757,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,561. Jabil has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

