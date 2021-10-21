Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,478. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

