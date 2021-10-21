Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $176,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J stock opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

