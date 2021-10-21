James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $529.04

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.04 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 551.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 529.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.53%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

