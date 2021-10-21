Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jamf by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jamf by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

