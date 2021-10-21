Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Neutral

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

