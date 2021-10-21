Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Janus Henderson Group worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,673.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 257,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

