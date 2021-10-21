Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 4.69% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JSML. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

JSML stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $73.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

