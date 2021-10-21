Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Stock Position Cut by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,500 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund comprises about 2.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 17.72% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $45,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,370,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after buying an additional 166,403 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 259,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 127,514 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 18,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

