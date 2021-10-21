Jason Gesing Sells 11,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $462,415.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in eXp World by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

