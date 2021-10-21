JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stake Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

