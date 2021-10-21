JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

Shares of JDEPF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. JDE Peet’s has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.